Department of Homeland Security memos outline expanded immigration enforcement

The Department of Homeland Security released memos Tuesday that expand its agents’ power to stop and deport undocumented immigrants, detailing how the agency plans to enforce President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration and border security.

The memos expand the number of undocumented immigrants who could be deported, and they call for any undocumented immigrants to be detained until their cases are resolved. The memos also empower local police officers to help enforce immigration, along with Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The guidance memos also call for agents to prioritize the cases of undocumented immigrants who have been convicted of a crime, though the memos also dictate that agents can arrest any undocumented immigrant “whom an immigration officers has probable cause to believe is in violation of the immigration laws,” according to USA Today.

Officials told reporters Tuesday morning that the memos will not change deportation protections for those covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which was put into place during President Barack Obama’s administration.

Though the memos expand upon some of the executive orders from the White House regarding border protection and security, they do not invoke the travel ban on several predominantly Muslim countries which the administration is reworking after it was struck down in an appeals court ruling.