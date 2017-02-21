Politics & Government

February 21, 2017 2:17 PM

Lawmakers focus on access to health care in Black History Month celebration

By Daniel Desrochers

ddesrochers@herald-leader.com

Frankfort

The Kentucky Black Legislative Caucus hosted its 14th annual Legislative Black History Month celebration in the Capitol Rotunda Tuesday.

Several lawmakers, constitutional officers and Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton attended the event, which centered around the theme of “African-American health.” Gov. Matt Bevin and Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton did not attend.

Hampton is the first black person elected to statewide office in Kentucky. Seven of the state’s 138 lawmakers are black.

Keynote speaker Dr. Wayne Tuckson, a physician in Louisville, spoke at length about the history of minority access to health care in America.

The event also featured Sarah Nicole Smith, a recent graduate of the University of Kentucky, who plans to attend medical school next fall.

“As I continue my own journey in becoming a physician,” Smith said, “I realize that there’s still much more to fight for.”

Related content

Politics & Government

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Protesters gather before McConnell speaks in Lawrenceburg

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos