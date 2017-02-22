Hundreds of disabled people rally in Kentucky Capitol

More than 700 people with disabilities and their families and advocates flooded the Capitol Wednesday to tell policy makers about their independence and productivity.
The rally in the Rotunda was sponsored by the United 874K Coalition, which is made up of more than 75 organizations across the state that work on behalf of the disabled.
State Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Vickie Yates Brown Glisson welcomed the crowd and stressed the importance of working together.
She also read a proclamation from Gov. Matt Bevin, who designated Wednesday Disabilities Awareness Day in the state.
Jack Brammer: (502) 227-1198, @BGPolitics
Comments