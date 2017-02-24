Bevin given 3 nominees to fill vacant Court of Appeals seat in Central Kentucky

Gov. Matt Bevin was given three names Friday from which to choose a replacement on the Kentucky Court of Appeals for Lexington attorney Laurance B. VanMeter, who recently joined the state Supreme Court.
They are Fayette Circuit Judge Pamela R. Goodwine, Scott Circuit Judge Robert G. Johnson and Frankfort attorney Damon Loyd Preston, who works for the state Department of Public Advocacy.
Bevin has 60 days to pick one of the three submitted by a judicial nominating commission. If he does not, Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. will make the selection.
The position is for the 1st Division of the Kentucky Court of Appeals’ 5th District. The Central Kentucky district includes the counties of Franklin, Scott, Bourbon, Anderson, Woodford, Fayette, Clark, Mercer, Jessamine, Madison and Boyle.
The Court of Appeals considers appeals from lower courts. If a case is tried in district or circuit court, and the losing parties involved are not satisfied with the outcome, they may ask for a higher court to review the correctness of the trial court’s decision.
Cases are not retried in the Court of Appeals. Only the record of the original court trial is reviewed, with attorneys presenting the legal issues to the court for a decision. The Kentucky Supreme Court is the state’s highest court.
Fourteen judges, two elected from seven appellate court districts, serve on the Court of Appeals. The judges are divided into panels of three to review and decide cases, with the majority determining the decision. The panels do not sit permanently in one location, but travel about the state to hear cases.
