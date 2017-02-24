Bill to keep abused children in school faces uncertain future in Kentucky Senate

3:10 UK celebrates senior basketball standouts Makayla Epps, Evelyn Akhator Pause

5:49 John Calipari: These kids are not robots

1:43 DeMarcus Cousins: 'I'm in a good place. I learn from my mistakes.'

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

0:47 John Calipari: If road fans don't cuss me, I should retire

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

0:39 Danny Clark says Ohio State tattoo not a big deal

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

2:53 Go inside the new — and busy — Corto Lima