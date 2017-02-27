Trump seeks to outdo Obama in backing black colleges

1:08 Malik Monk says Bam Adebayo doesn't like to run Pause

1:52 Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday

0:34 Central Bank robbery

2:01 UK DanceBlue takes on 12th annual 24-hour standing challenge

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery

2:53 Go inside the new — and busy — Corto Lima

2:21 Calipari: I like how we played when you're one man down

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

0:50 Dominique Hawkins: Everybody picked it up a notch