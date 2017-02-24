GOP-led House takes aim at Beshear’s legal contracts

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy Pause

1:52 Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday

0:47 John Calipari: If road fans don't cuss me, I should retire

0:31 On UK's memorable Senior Night

2:19 John Calipari: Both teams have something to lose

1:04 Bam Adebayo says UK has to start fast against Florida

1:07 John Calipari says now is time to have fun

1:21 Malik Monk: They did put a whuppin on us

0:34 John Calipari: Florida still good without Egbunu