Democrats invite immigrants and refugees to Trump’s first speech to Congress

1:52 Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday Pause

2:30 Mychal Mulder: I've learned about myself as a man and a basketball player

1:08 Malik Monk says Bam Adebayo doesn't like to run

0:50 Dominique Hawkins: Everybody picked it up a notch

0:25 Chase Bank robbed

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

1:03 UK students march against immigration ban

6:31 The LexGo Eat team shares food, beer and restaurant news

2:41 John Calipari: All three seniors playing their best right now