Beshear reaches $2.8M settlement with national mortgage recording company

0:07 Reporter blocked from Horse Park Commission meeting Pause

1:55 Horse park commission votes for a new director

0:55 Kentucky Horse Park closed meeting

1:20 Audit finds mismanagement at Kentucky Horse Park

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:36 Andy Barr talks health care with hostile audience

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

2:30 Even Dominique Hawkins was surprised by the fans