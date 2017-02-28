Politics & Government

February 28, 2017 7:27 PM

Democratic women reps will wear white in honor of suffragettes to Trump’s speech

By Brian Murphy

bmurphy@mcclatchy.com

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, the first female Speaker of the House, and other female Democrats in the House will wear all white during President Donald Trump’s speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.

Hillary Clinton, who lost in her attempt to become the first female president of the United States, often wore all-white pantsuits, including in the third and final debate with Trump. White is a color often associated with the women’s suffrage movement.

On Facebook, Rep. Lois Frankel (D-Fla.), chairwoman of the House Democratic Women’s Working Group, explained her decision on Facebook.

“At tonight’s #JointSession I will wear white in honor of the suffragettes, to stand up to the Republican attempts to roll back the progress we’ve made. Democrats will never stand down in our fight to protect access to affordable health care, reproductive rights, equal pay for equal work, paid sick and family leave, secure retirement futures for all Americans, and so much more. We will not go back! #WomenWearWhite,” Frankel wrote.

There are 66 Democratic women in the House, according to AP. The representatives were posting their photos with the hashtag #WomenWearWhite on Twitter.

