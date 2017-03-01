Former Kentucky governor Steve Beshear delivers democrat's response to Trump's joint address to Congress

Former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear delivered the democrat's response to President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress Tuesday night. "When the president attacks the loyalty and credibility of our intelligence agencies, the court system, the military, the free press and individual Americans – simply because he doesn’t like what they say – he is eroding our democracy. And that’s reckless," Beshear said.
Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

Robert Wayne Baldwin, a social worker with the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services, testified in Madison Circuit Court at the 2016 criminal abuse and assault trial of Linda Richmond. Richmond and her then-boyfriend, Julio Valladares, tortured Valladares' young daughter. Baldwin, assigned to investigate reports of child abuse in the family, said he did not see abuse.

