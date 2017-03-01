Former Kentucky governor Steve Beshear delivers democrat's response to Trump's joint address to Congress

Former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear delivered the democrat's response to President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress Tuesday night. "When the president attacks the loyalty and credibility of our intelligence agencies, the court system, the military, the free press and individual Americans – simply because he doesn’t like what they say – he is eroding our democracy. And that’s reckless," Beshear said.