The struggles of coal retirees come roaring back into the congressional spotlight

8:59 Former Kentucky governor delivers Democrat's response to Trump's joint address to Congress Pause

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

1:14 Injured Isaiah Briscoe: I've got to get my thumb right

1:03 UK students march against immigration ban

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

1:52 Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

3:21 UK celebrates veteran trio, Derek Willis proposal on Senior Night