Trump’s Labor Department pick has history of sometimes siding with Democrats

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts Pause

9:09 Former Kentucky governor delivers Democrat's response to Trump's joint address to Congress

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

5:54 West Virginia senator urges Congress to do more for retired coal miners on Senate floor

6:36 Paul only Republican to vote ‘no’ in Senate step to repeal Obamacare, proposes own plan

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

9:09 Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear delivers Democratic response to Trump's joint address to Congress

1:43 Hoover and Stivers respond to Bevin's call for tax overhaul

1:16 Sayre's big shot