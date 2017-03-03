President Donald Trump continues to use tape to keep his tie together

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions Pause

1:54 Trump on Flynn resignation, building West Bank settlements

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

1:01 Pence casts deciding vote on nomination of DeVos for education secretary

9:09 Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear delivers Democratic response to Trump's joint address to Congress

3:36 Trump supporter called 'Biscuit' tells McConnell protesters to 'quit hating'

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

1:41 Mitch McConnell greeted by boos, chants as he arrives at luncheon