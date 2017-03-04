Today in Trump tweets, March 4, 2017: Obama wiretapping Trump Tower?

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions Pause

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

1:54 Trump on Flynn resignation, building West Bank settlements

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

5:54 West Virginia senator urges Congress to do more for retired coal miners on Senate floor

0:45 Mayor remembers West Liberty's fatal day

1:14 Injured Isaiah Briscoe: I've got to get my thumb right

0:58 Buying childrens clothes for a good cause