FBI Director Comey asks Justice Department to reject Trump’s wiretapping claim

9:09 Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear delivers Democratic response to Trump's joint address to Congress Pause

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

2:07 11th Region MVP Rebecca Cook on Franklin County heading to the Sweet 16

0:45 Mayor remembers West Liberty's fatal day

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies

1:58 Accused Peach County deputy killer has first court appearance

2:45 Here's what happened when 2 Peach County deputies were shot

4:12 GBI Agent gives update on Peach County deputies shootings

1:52 Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday