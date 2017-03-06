In the battle over who controls U.S. airspace, it’s big lobbyists vs. small airports

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare Pause

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

0:07 Reporter blocked from Horse Park Commission meeting

1:55 Horse park commission votes for a new director

0:55 Kentucky Horse Park closed meeting

1:20 Audit finds mismanagement at Kentucky Horse Park

1:56 Mark Stoops: Team has picked up from bowl game

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground