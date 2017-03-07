Trump welcomes tourists back to the White House, as a portrait of Clinton looks on

1:04 Scott County boys going back to Rupp Arena Pause

0:50 Dean Hood has respect for Mark Stoops

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

0:34 Central Bank robbery

1:52 Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

1:03 UK students march against immigration ban

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field