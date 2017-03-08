Trump’s trillion-dollar plan has mining companies and other backers thinking big

1:36 Malik Monk says his bad game last week is bad news for opponents Pause

4:51 'Wherever you're at tonight; it has to be better than this.'

1:11 Calipari: Briscoe needs to start making shots

2:58 Kentucky football's five biggest bowl moments

1:03 UK students march against immigration ban

0:40 De'Aaron Fox wants to control pace of game

1:20 Malik Monk blessed to win awards

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

1:04 Scott County boys going back to Rupp Arena