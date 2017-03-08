Senate sends Bevin bills on Planned Parenthood, coal fields fund

The Senate sent to Gov. Matt Bevin Wednesday for his consideration a bill that would make it harder for Planned Parenthood to obtain federal funding and a bill to provide a fund to help local economies in the coalfields.
With no discussion, the Senate gave final passage to Senate Bill 8 on a vote of 31-6. It basically would put Planned Parenthood back of the line to receive federal funding in Kentucky for family planning.
Abortion opponents have often criticized Planned Parenthood for being the nation’s top abortion provider.
Bevin is expected to sign the bill into law, but it will not take effect unless Congress passes a law that allows states to prioritize their family planning funding.
The Senate unanimously gave final passage to SB 215, which would put $7.5 million a year from the state General Fund’s coal severance tax revenue into a fund to finance various projects in Eastern and Western Kentucky’s coalfields.
Projects would include economic development, public infrastructure, public health and information technology.
Bevin has not commented on the coalfields legislation.
He has 10 days, excluding Sundays, to decide whether to sign the bills into law, let them become law without his signature or veto them.
Jack Brammer: (502) 227-1198, @BGPolitics
