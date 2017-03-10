Gov. Bevin names two Central Kentucky men to judgeships

Gov. Matt Bevin this week named two men to vacant judgeships in Central Kentucky, one on the state’s Court of Appeals and the other in Fayette Circuit Court.
Bevin on Friday appointed Robert G. Johnson of Georgetown to the Court of Appeals seat left vacant by the election in November of Laurance B. VanMeter to the Kentucky Supreme Court.
Johnson, a graduate of Georgetown College and the University of Kentucky College of Law, has served as a circuit judge for Bourbon, Scott and Woodford counties since 2005. He is married to Scott County Clerk Rebecca M. Johnson.
Earlier in the week, Bevin appointed Lexington attorney Thomas L. Travis to the Fayette Circuit Court seat left vacant by the recent retirement of Judge Thomas Clark. Travis, a graduate of UK and the UK College of Law, practiced with the law firm of Ward, Hocker & Thornton.
John Cheves: 859-231-3266, @BGPolitics
Comments