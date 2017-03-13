‘He sat there for an hour’: Joe Biden has seen the memes of him and Obama

After President Donald Trump won the White House, supporters of former President Barack Obama dealt with the loss in a sort of odd way: They made memes of him and former Vice President Joe Biden.
There are plenty of file photos of the two of them together, and most of the memes had a common theme of Biden proposing something ridiculous and Obama toning him down. Some also featured theories of Biden trying to pull pranks on the incoming Trump Administration.
Obama: "Joe, why are you still holding my hand?"— thomas a moore (@Thomas_A_Moore) November 12, 2016
Biden: "I wanna freak Mike Pence out"
Obama: "But why?"
Biden: "Just roll with it" pic.twitter.com/o5KZZ0Ysgz
Someone even made a specific Twitter account dedicated to the memes.
November 13, 2016
Joe Biden has, predictably, seen the memes since then, his daughter Ashley Biden told Moneyish, a Dow Jones blog about personal finance.
“He sat there for an hour and laughed,” Ashley Biden said.
She also revealed his favorite one, which is a photo of Obama and Biden hugging with a caption that says Obama won’t leave his wife for Joe Biden.
November 13, 2016
While the two haven’t actually voiced any plans to run away together, the former president and vice president have talked many times to the press about how close they are. On Obama’s last birthday in office, Biden tweeted a happy birthday message at Obama that included a photo of two friendship bracelets with “Joe” and “Barack” on them.
Happy 55th, Barack! A brother to me, a best friend forever. pic.twitter.com/uNsxouTKOO— VP Biden (Archived) (@VP44) August 4, 2016
The memes have been around before Trump’s win, but got increased attention and a lot more submissions after that moment.
