Group decries charter schools in Kentucky while state senators consider their fate

2:35 Calipari on UK's NCAA Tournament seeding Pause

1:31 Kentucky celebrates title and all-tournament honors

0:29 Malik Monk on alleged gestures

0:59 De'Aaron Fox: We're playing our best brand of basketball

1:06 Isaiah Briscoe thinks there's room for improvement

0:43 Malik Monk praises Dominique Hawkins

1:54 Hawkins says this UK team is 'the funnest group I've been around'

1:45 Dominique Hawkins on his huge day

0:51 Adebayo: Fox opens it up for the rest of us