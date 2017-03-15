Overweight trucks given green light by Senate panel

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station Pause

1:35 How to make the perfect Rupp Arena ice cream cone

1:21 "He's gonna make money playing this game, you wait and see."

2:01 Watch Dunbar celebrate state title, cut down nets

0:44 Officers sing, dance for Lexington elementary students

2:35 Calipari on UK's NCAA Tournament seeding

1:40 Calipari: 'There's stuff we haven't done all year that we're starting to do'

0:51 The pies at Stella's Deli would make Julia Child proud

3:34 How to administer naloxone