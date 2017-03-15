House approves education reform bill that repeals Common Core standards

The House voted 94-0 to approve a wide-ranging education reform bill Wednesday that has been two years in the making.
Senate Bill 1 now goes back to the Senate, which must consider two changes made by the House.
The measure would establish a new process for intervening in low-performing schools and reviewing classroom academic standards. The bill also would repeal the controversial Common Core academic standards, but not until new standards are rolled out in a staggered fashion. It also would require a revision of Kentucky’s academic standards every six years.
The House added two amendments to the bill: one would allow the Department of Education to develop program standards for the arts and the other would require standards for advanced learners.
