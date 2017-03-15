Politics & Government

March 15, 2017 7:06 PM

House approves education reform bill that repeals Common Core standards

By Daniel Desrochers

ddesrochers@herald-leader.com

Frankfort

The House voted 94-0 to approve a wide-ranging education reform bill Wednesday that has been two years in the making.

Senate Bill 1 now goes back to the Senate, which must consider two changes made by the House.

The measure would establish a new process for intervening in low-performing schools and reviewing classroom academic standards. The bill also would repeal the controversial Common Core academic standards, but not until new standards are rolled out in a staggered fashion. It also would require a revision of Kentucky’s academic standards every six years.

The House added two amendments to the bill: one would allow the Department of Education to develop program standards for the arts and the other would require standards for advanced learners.

Related content

Politics & Government

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Senate President Stivers attacks Herald-Leader in floor speech

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos