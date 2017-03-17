Former state Sen. Katie Stine hired in state medical examiner’s office

Former state Sen. Katie Stine, R-Southgate, was hired this month by the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet as executive director of the Office of the State Medical Examiner, according to state personnel records.
Stine’s non-merit cabinet post pays $80,000 a year. She also collects $27,222 annually from her legislative pension.
The state’s chief medical examiner, Dr. William Ralston, assists Kentucky coroners and law-enforcement agencies with death investigations, with offices in Frankfort, Louisville, Fort Thomas and Madisonville.
A lawyer by training, Stine, 60, represented suburban Northern Kentucky in the General Assembly for 20 years, first in the House and then in the Senate, until her retirement in 2014.
