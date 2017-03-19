Donald Trump Jr. is his own rugged kind of Trump

1:25 Elliott County on Inauguration Day Pause

2:05 Dominique Hawkins says this UK team has been the most fun to be around

1:21 Derek Willis believes Cats will be better Sunday

3:22 Meet some of the beagles and mice used for research at the University of Kentucky

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

1:23 Wichita State wants to be the more physical team

7:32 Kentucky players preview showdown against Wichita State in Second Round of NCAA Tournament

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'