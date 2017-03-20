Here’s what will happen today at Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Judge Gorsuch

1:25 Elliott County on Inauguration Day Pause

2:49 Five questions with Mitch McConnell

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

3:43 Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

2:56 McCain: Kentucky senator is 'now working for Vladimir Putin'

7:26 What Kentucky said in the post-game press conference

2:14 Hamidou Diallo thinks it's best to stick to plan

1:59 De'Aaron Fox: It's great to advance but we can play better

2:57 John Calipari talks Hamidou Diallo