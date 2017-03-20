Trump campaign is subject of a U.S. counterintelligence investigation

1:57 Angry constituents confront U.S. Rep. Andy Barr about GOP health care bill Pause

2:49 Five questions with Mitch McConnell

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:25 Elliott County on Inauguration Day

2:56 McCain: Kentucky senator is 'now working for Vladimir Putin'

3:44 Senate President Stivers attacks Herald-Leader in floor speech

1:50 Vice President Pence paints dire picture of Obamacare in Kentucky

7:26 What Kentucky said in the post-game press conference

2:14 Hamidou Diallo thinks it's best to stick to plan