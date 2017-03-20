Politics & Government

March 20, 2017 4:20 PM

Trump protesters gather as supporters wait for hours to hear president in Louisville

By Jack Brammer

jbrammer@herald-leader.com

LOUISVILLE

Protesters and supporters of President Donald Trump showed up outside Freedom Hall hours before the president’s visit Monday evening to Louisville.

Follow live updates from our Bluegrass Politics reporting team:

Related content

Politics & Government

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sen. Rand Paul predicts House will vote down GOP health plan

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos