Trump protesters gather as supporters wait for hours to hear president in Louisville

Protesters and supporters of President Donald Trump showed up outside Freedom Hall hours before the president’s visit Monday evening to Louisville.
Follow live updates from our Bluegrass Politics reporting team:
These folks have been here all day. Just talked to some people who were standing around the first bend. They got here at 12:30.— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 20, 2017
There's a dance party going on in the line right now. Previous song was "Dancing in the street" pic.twitter.com/aGukWhvzkD— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 20, 2017
Trying to illustrate how long this line is. This video doesn't do it justice. pic.twitter.com/kEkcQag8aj— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 20, 2017
Protesters made their views known at Freedom Hall in anticipation of Trump visit. ^JB pic.twitter.com/c66smjFkwT— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 20, 2017
Dave Hall of Louisville displays his thoughts of Trump with hundreds of protesters at Freedom Hall.^JB pic.twitter.com/wALBi8nZH3— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 20, 2017
Jeffrey Wilson of Hodgenville said he didn't mind waiting in a long line to see "a great president." ^ JB pic.twitter.com/Hq2gMVyeGe— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 20, 2017
Trump impersonator Dustin Gold of https://t.co/BjOFqini5F entertains the crowd at Freedom Hall. ^JB pic.twitter.com/ax3YU7YBJk— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 20, 2017
The Trumpmobile at Freedom Hall? ^JB pic.twitter.com/Urnzyd1XuJ— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 20, 2017
Hundreds already in line at Louisville's Freedom Hall to see President Trump Monday night. ^JB pic.twitter.com/uVO2v6oMEy— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 20, 2017
In advance of tonight's Trump rally, state GOP and Dem parties remind us that Affordable Care Act has destroyed and saved Kentucky. ^JC pic.twitter.com/F7grFPOm3Q— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 20, 2017
Video: "If what we pass is not going to work, it's a bad thing to own," Sen. Rand Paul said of GOP health plan. https://t.co/iIKWFr9EKC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 20, 2017
Rand Paul predicts failure of GOP health plan, followed by ‘real negotiations’https://t.co/c5MPRB09Vd pic.twitter.com/lF0fbnuWr2— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 20, 2017
Comments