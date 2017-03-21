Jab or jest? Trump singles out Rep. Meadows for opposing GOP health care bill

1:25 Elliott County on Inauguration Day Pause

1:57 Angry constituents confront U.S. Rep. Andy Barr about GOP health care bill

0:22 Protester Dave Hall calls Trump 'a very dangerous man'

0:35 Trump supporter Jeffrey Wilson at Freedom Hall to 'help make America great again'

0:48 New Lexington restaurant gets its tuna all the way from Hawaii

7:26 What Kentucky said in the post-game press conference

3:22 Meet some of the beagles and mice used for research at the University of Kentucky

0:44 Officers sing, dance for Lexington elementary students

3:10 The first restaurant opens at The Summit at Fritz Farm