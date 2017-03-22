Politics & Government

March 22, 2017 12:49 PM

Eyes on 2018, Democrats salivate over GOP health plan

By Alex Roarty

aroarty@mcclatchydc.com

WASHINGTON

The attacks are ready. Democrats just need Republicans to go ahead and pass the bill.

Republicans in the House of Representatives have been racing to a vote on President Donald Trump’s health care overhaul, and on a parallel track, Democratic strategists have been preparing to make the GOP pay for even considering the controversial legislation.

Through focus groups and polls, Democrats have come up with a tailor-made message that forgoes a broad indictment of the bill in favor of a targeted approach, one focused on specific groups of voters – including older Americans – the party considers essential to next year’s midterm congressional elections.

“There are some issues in politics that are hard to develop a clear 30-second message for,” said Jesse Ferguson, a Democratic strategist working with Protect Our Care, a coalition of liberal groups that have banded together to fight the repeal of former President Barack Obama’s landmark achievement, the Affordable Care Act. “This is not one of those.”

Related content

Politics & Government

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trump protesters and supporters explain themselves outside Louisville rally

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos