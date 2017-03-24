Manafort will testify on alleged Russia ties to House committee, Nunes says

Chair of the House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said Friday that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort will testify on his alleged ties to Russia.
By volunteering to testify, Manafort, who resigned from the Trump campaign last summer amid rising concerns over his ties to Russia, avoids being subpoenaed.
Nunes caused an uproar Wednesday when he went to the White House to brief President Donald Trump on the ongoing investigation into Russian involvement in the U.S. election. He said he wanted to share intelligence he said he received from classified documents shared with the president. Nunes did not inform the rest of his committee, including ranking member Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
Following Nunes’ briefing, Trump said he felt “somewhat vindicated” about his accusations that former President Barack Obama had wiretapped Trump Tower. The House intelligence chairman denied this outright on Friday.
“There was no wiretapping of Trump Tower,” Nunes said. “That didn’t happen.”
Presidents do not have the ability to order wiretapping on individual American citizens.
