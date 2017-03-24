Trump predicts Obamacare will ‘collapse’, says Republicans were ‘close’ on health care

President Donald Trump said he did not blame Speaker Paul Ryan for the failure to pass the American Health Care Act on Friday. Instead, he blamed Democrats and argued that the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, will likely collapse in the future.
In comments from the Oval Office soon after Republicans pulled the bill from the floor, Trump repeatedly said Obamacare will “explode” and said that when that happens, he and Republicans will be willing to make a deal.
“I honestly believe the Democrats will come to us and say, ‘Let’s come together,’” Trump predicted.
