House intel chairman facing new calls to step down from Trump-Russia probe

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant Pause

4:00 Bud Dupree and his dad talk about street being renamed for ex-Cat

1:10 Video highlights of UK basketball signee Shai Alexander at Marshall Hoop Fest

0:58 Previewing UCLA, Kentucky's Sweet 16 opponent

1:53 Just when we were having fun: closing a chapter on Kentucky basketball

4:28 Sights, sounds and speeches from dedication of Bud Dupree Drive

0:58 Crowd chants 'we want the couch' after Kentucky loses to UNC

0:52 Dominique Hawkins: End of my career, but I have a bright future

1:14 Malik Monk: UNC did a great job guarding me