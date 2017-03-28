Politics & Government

March 28, 2017 11:28 AM

Secret Service takes man with package into custody following ‘suspicious comments’

By Kate Irby

kirby@mcclatchy.com

The security perimeter around the White House – put in place after a suspicious package was found on the north side on Tuesday – has been lifted, according to the Secret Service.

A Secret Service spokeswoman said a man with a package approached agents and made “suspicious comments” at around 10:15 a.m. They took the man into custody and investigated the package, giving the all-clear at 12:19 p.m.

She said she could not elaborate on what the comments were. He was taken into custody without issue.

Jacqueline Alemany, CBS White House reporter, said she thinks Secret Service was being particularly careful due to an increased amount of fence-jumpers around the White House recently. One woman has tried to jump the White House fence three times in the past week.

“It seems like they’re being extra cautious,” Alemany said on a CBS newscast. “We’ve been on lockdown for an unusual amount of time, upwards of an hour.”

The Secret Service spokeswoman said she would classify it as a “security perimeter” and not a “lockdown.” East Wing tours were temporarily suspended but other activity remains normal, she said.

Related content

Politics & Government

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

First lady Glenna Bevin talks about her Capitol doll

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos