Elliott County bungled its finances, but no crime suspected, state auditor says

4:28 Sights, sounds and speeches from dedication of Bud Dupree Drive Pause

1:10 Video highlights of UK basketball signee Shai Alexander at Marshall Hoop Fest

0:27 Michael Jackson at UK-NC halftime

2:28 25 years later, Kentucky basketball fans still hate Duke's Christian Laettner

2:10 Watch UK recruits at McDonald's All-American practice

1:17 Devonia Avenue house catches fire twice in 15 hours

0:58 Crowd chants 'we want the couch' after Kentucky loses to UNC

0:52 Dominique Hawkins: End of my career, but I have a bright future

2:14 Immigrant faculty highlight their role in UK community