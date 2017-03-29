Senate panel says controversial bill to limit attorney general needs more study

A Senate panel decided Wednesday that a controversial proposal to limit the attorney general’s powers should be studied in the coming months, presumably lessening the bill’s chances for passage in the legislative session that ends Thursday.
However, a Senate committee is still scheduled to hear the bill later Wednesday.
The Senate Health and Welfare Committee also ordered studies of five other bills as it added 12 pieces of legislation to House Committee Resolution 105, which originally called for a task force to study Kentucky’s adoption policies and procedures.
In addition to studying House Bill 281, which would restrict how Attorney General Andy Beshear could use outside attorneys, the omnibus resolution now also calls for an examination of House Bill 454, which would create “essential skills” that public schools must teach, and House Bill 277, which would ease nepotism restrictions in school districts.
HB 281 caused a stir when Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, attempted to amend the bill so that it would strip the Office of Attorney General of its powers and give them to the governor. That language was never formally added to the bill.
The General Assembly’s study will focus on a provision that sets caps on contracts between the attorney general and outside attorneys when Kentucky seeks help to sue large corporations.
HB 454, sponsored by House Majority Leader Jonathan Shell, R-Lancaster, includes a rule that would require high school students to meet three of seven “essential skills” laid out by the General Assembly. Shell’s bill passed the House 72-21, but was held up in a Senate committee.
Shell said he was still working to get his bill passed, but that having it in HCR 105 serves as a backup plan so that it would at least be studied in the interim.
