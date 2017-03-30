North Carolina lawmakers vote to repeal HB2 ‘bathroom bill’

Legislators in the North Carolina House passed a compromise bill Thursday that sought to repeal HB2, which forbade local anti-discrimination protections for LGBT people and required people in government facilities to use bathrooms that match the gender on their birth certificates.
The repeal of the year-old bill had passed the state Senate earlier Thursday by a 32-16 vote, though legislators had expected a tougher fight in the House. The House passed it 70-48.
The compromise bill, though it repealed the controversial "bathroom bill," still contains provisions that limited when city and county anti-discrimination ordinances can be established again.
The bill now heads to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk for signature. The governor indicated overnight that he supported the repeal bill and is expected to be signed into law.
There are three provisions in the new bill: Repeal of HB2, leaving regulation of multiple occupancy restrooms, showers or changing facilities to the state, and a moratorium on local ordinances regulating public accommodations or private employment practices until Dec. 1, 2020.
The compromise was reached Wednesday night and released overnight, with the blessings of Democrat Gov. Cooper, and Republicans Senate Leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore.
Includes information from the News & Observer.
