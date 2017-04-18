State offers revamped website that lets citizens see where it spends money

The Bevin Administration unveiled a revamped website Tuesday to help Kentuckians see where their tax dollars are spent.
State Treasurer Allison Ball and Finance and Administration Secretary William M. Landrum III said the website — transparency.ky.gov — has improved navigation and search tools, making it easier to access information quickly
The website contains a wide array of data about the executive and judicial branches of state government, including such things as agency spending, contracts with businesses, employee salaries, and buildings owned or leased by state government.
“Transparency and openness is vital to preserving a government of, by and for the people,” Gov. Matt Bevin said in a news release.
Other information on the website includes general information on the current state budget, a list of taxes and links to other resources, such as listings of unclaimed property and local government officials. The website also includes educational resources on how a state budget becomes law as well as information that parents and teachers can use to help children learn about budgeting for themselves.
The Frankfort-based Kentucky Interactive LLC provided technical resources to redesign and make programming changes at no cost through its public private partnership with the state, Ball and Landrum said.
Jack Brammer: (502) 227-1198, @BGPolitics
Comments