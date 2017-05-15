Kentucky GOP executive director Mike Biagi resigning to join lobbying group

Mike Biagi, executive director of the Kentucky Republican Party since Aug. 1, 2015, who helped the GOP capture the state House last year for the first time in 95 years, is leaving the position to join a lobbying group.
Biagi will be joining the Louisville-based The Rotunda Group in June. It is a leading business advocacy firm specializing in government relations and business development. Its clients include American Express, LG&E and Kentucky Utilities, ResCare and Norton Healthcare.
No immediate mention was made who will replace Biagi as executive director of the state GOP.
In a release, State Republican Party Chairman Mac Brown praised Biagi for his work.
“Mike has been a great leader for the state party and we’re sorry to lose him, but I’m thrilled for him as he begins this excellent opportunity.”
House Speaker Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, said Biagi’s “leadership was crucial in winning our new majority. I appreciate his passion and commitment, and have no doubt he will succeed at The Rotunda Group.”
Besides helping Republicans gain control of the state House, Biagi helped support the 2015 campaign of Gov. Matt Bevin and successfully defended last year a U.S. Senate seat, the state Senate’s supermajority, and all five of the party’s Congressional seats.
Biagi’s “exceptional relationships with leaders in the state legislature, executive branch, Congress and the business community — combined with his experience in public policy and communications — will be invaluable for serving our clients,” said Kelley Abell, managing partner for The Rotunda Group.
Biagi, a Shelbyville native who lives in Louisville with his wife, Lauren, and their three children, said he is “grateful” for the opportunity to work with the business.
A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Biagi previously was a field representative in the Louisville area for U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Before that, he worked in Washington, D.C., as legislative director for U.S. Rep. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, as a legislative assistant for U.S. Reps. Anne Northup and Ed Whitfield of Kentucky, and as a senior policy adviser at the National Republican Congressional Committee.
