A Kentucky congressman’s worry: Is ‘this Trump thing sustainable?’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:23 Softball hero eager to play for UK Pause 1:49 Ultimate! 32 teams vie for national championship at Kentucky Horse Park 2:21 No. 1 point guard talks about interest from UK, hometown LSU 2:46 Lexington's 50 most expensive homes 2:25 Get an underwater view of the Cincinnati Zoo's baby hippo swimming 1:01 McConnell speaks about miners' health benefits on U.S. Senate floor 2:00 Jorgensen shares highlights, emotion behind UK's senior day 0:21 Jockeys before the Preakness Stakes 1:38 Illinois softball coach says bats did not show up in 1-0 loss 5:31 Kentucky basketball coach Billy Gillispie says goodbye Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email About half of Americans still have healthcare through their employer. The Affordable Care Act impacted employer-based healthcare plans, changing rules on lifetime limits and pre-existing conditions, birth control and much more. If the Trump administration decides to replace or repeal ACA, these benefits could disappear. Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason McClatchy

About half of Americans still have healthcare through their employer. The Affordable Care Act impacted employer-based healthcare plans, changing rules on lifetime limits and pre-existing conditions, birth control and much more. If the Trump administration decides to replace or repeal ACA, these benefits could disappear. Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason McClatchy