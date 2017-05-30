Bevin’s comments on house purchase don’t clear up ‘lots of smoke,’ Beshear says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:06 Beshear says questions remain about Bevin's house purchase Pause 1:43 Churchill Downs moves high-tech jobs to Louisville without state incentives 0:20 Transylvania Park house fire 0:38 Stolen credit cards used at Walgreens 0:54 Gov. Bevin on Herald-Leader building vandalism 1:36 Meet Evan Winkler, Kentucky's contestant in the National Geographic Bee 13:39 Gov. Matt Bevin criticizes media, responds to ethics complaint on house 3:44 Federal Trade Commission: Protect Your Computer from Malware 2:21 No. 1 point guard talks about interest from UK, hometown LSU 1:26 Renovation of the old Fayette County courthouse Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Attorney General Andy Beshear said Gov. Matt Bevin's recent comments about his purchase of a house from a political donor do not clear up questions surrounding the deal. Daniel Desrochers ddesrochers@herald-leader.com

