Bevin milks a cow on Capitol grounds

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:20 Transylvania Park house fire Pause 1:12 Gov. Matt Bevin milks a cow to celebrate Dairy Month 1:43 Churchill Downs moves high-tech jobs to Louisville without state incentives 2:25 Get an underwater view of the Cincinnati Zoo's baby hippo swimming 0:38 Stolen credit cards used at Walgreens 1:36 Meet Evan Winkler, Kentucky's contestant in the National Geographic Bee 0:54 Gov. Bevin on Herald-Leader building vandalism 13:39 Gov. Matt Bevin criticizes media, responds to ethics complaint on house 1:24 Bicycles in the Netherlands 1:42 Lafayette enjoys 43rd District baseball three-peat Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Gov. Matt Bevin milked a cow on the Capitol grounds to highlight the upcoming National Dairy Month in June on Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Jack Brammer jbrammer@herald-leader.com

Gov. Matt Bevin milked a cow on the Capitol grounds to highlight the upcoming National Dairy Month in June on Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Jack Brammer jbrammer@herald-leader.com