Bevin milks a cow on Capitol grounds

Gov. Matt Bevin put his hands to work Tuesday afternoon, milking a cow on the Capitol grounds to highlight the upcoming National Dairy Month in June.
“So who wants to get squirted?” asked the governor as he squeezed the teat of a black-and-white Holstein dairy cow from Casey County and projected the milk toward a nearby crowd.
It was a scene not often seen on the lawn between the state Capitol and the Capitol Annex.
Bevin, who said he was once a county dairy club president in 4-H, joined state Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles at the gathering.
After participating in an ice cream tasting contest with Quarles, the governor milked one of the more than 60,000 dairy cows in the state.
