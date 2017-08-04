Bevin didn’t get a sweetheart deal on Anchorage mansion, board rules

Gov. Matt Bevin did not get a sweetheart deal on a mansion he bought this spring from friend and political donor Neil Ramsey, according to the Jefferson County Board of Assessment Appeals.
The board said the house and the 10 acres it sits on in the Louisville suburb of Anchorage is worth $1.39 million, about $200,000 less than what the governor paid for it in March. The ruling, made Wednesday, was released by Bevin’s office Friday.
Bevin has been scrutinized over his purchase of the home after The Courier-Journal of Louisville reported in March that he bought it for much less than it was valued by the Jefferson County Property Valuation Administration.
The Jefferson County PVA had assessed the house at $2.1 million and the surrounding 19 acres of land at $875,000. The appeals board lowered the assessment on the house to $1.015 million and raised the value of the land to $1.135 million. The 10 acres Bevin bought is worth $375,000, the board concluded.
“After weighing and hearing all the evidence and managing all the distractions, we believe they reached the correct answer and we’re pleased with the findings of the board,” said Mark Sommer, an attorney representing Bevin.
Earlier this month, the Executive Branch Ethics Commission dismissed two complaints alleging that Bevin violated ethics laws as he bought the home. The ethics commission also ruled that Attorney General Andy Beshear would violate state ethics rules if he investigates details surrounding the purchase without first ruling himself out as a candidate for governor in 2019.
In their decision, the appeals board agreed with Bevin’s appraiser, John May, that improvements previously made to the house by Ramsey were not worth as much as Jefferson County PVA Tony Lindauer had thought.
In particular, May that argued there were moisture problems in the basement that affected the house’s structural integrity.
Lindauer could not immediately be reached for comment.
Much of the PVA’s assessment was based on a 2013 deed transfer, when Ramsey transferred ownership of the property to a limited liability company that he owns for $3 million.
May contended that the assessment shouldn’t be based on that deed transfer, because it was not a “fair market deal,” meaning it wasn’t between a willing buyer and a willing seller.
Earlier this week, Beshear said he thought details surrounding the purchase should be investigated and said he would announce “some steps” soon.
“What’s important to me is that the people of Kentucky shouldn’t have to wait any longer to get the actual facts on the house,” he told reporters Wednesday.
Beshear’s office could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.
