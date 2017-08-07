Stalin’s mansion left untouched in U.S. seizure of Russian property

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:32 Think BIG3 is a gimmick? Players say it's true effort, the way basketball 'used to be played' Pause 1:27 The Story Behind Spalding's Donuts 1:06 Ice Cube greets BIG3 fans at Rupp Arena 1:45 New joint Kentucky and Cincinnati pediatric heart surgery program 1:16 Rajon Rondo beats Rex Chapman, Michael Rapaport in 4-point shot contest 0:30 'I'm his boogeyman:' Beshear says Bevin always blames him 0:58 Basketball fan celebrates 90th birthday courtside in Rupp Arena 1:44 Sam Bowie drops in at Rupp Arena to watch former NBA teammates in BIG3 tournament 0:44 Bam Adebayo and Malik Monk interact with kids at UK basketball camp 7:37 Toddler's accused killer on trial for capital murder Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The Russian government has owned the Killenworth mansion on Long Island since after World War II, using it as a weekend retreat for its United Nations delegation and Russian diplomats. But recent tension between the U.S. and Russia has the potential to change that. Meta Viers & Patrick Gleason/McClatchy

The Russian government has owned the Killenworth mansion on Long Island since after World War II, using it as a weekend retreat for its United Nations delegation and Russian diplomats. But recent tension between the U.S. and Russia has the potential to change that. Meta Viers & Patrick Gleason/McClatchy