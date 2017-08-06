'I'm his boogeyman:' Beshear says Bevin always blames him

When asked whether he's happy with the job President Donald Trump is doing, U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Lexington, danced around the question and said he's happy with the agenda coming from the White House.
Craig Potts, executive director of Kentucky Heritage Council, explains the task of a new committee set up to create educational materials to accompany a controversial statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in the Kentucky Capitol Rotunda.
Seventeen people testified at the Capitol Annex Monday during the state’s second and final public hearing on Kentucky’s revised federal Medicaid waiver application. The first hearing was held Friday in Somerset.
On July 17, the Executive Branch Ethics Commission will consider complaints alleging that Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin broke ethics laws when he bought a house from a friend at a price that appeared to be below market value.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas said on July 13, 2017 that he will now vote "yes" after his amendment creating a fund to help insurers cover people with higher medical costs was added to the Senate health care bill.
Christopher A. Wray stated that his "loyalty was to the constitution" and the law during his testimony at the nomination hearing for FBI director on Wednesday. He was grilled by senators on his ability to remain independent of the White House in investiga
The French government's Facebook account posted video of President Donald Trump complimenting the French president's wife's appearance while he was chatting with Emmanuel Macron and their wives chatting after their tour of the museums at Les Invalides. T
Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA) spoke on the House floor about the exclusion of an amendment that would declassify a Vietnam-era Department of Defense project that intentionally exposed servicemembers and civilians to deadly chemical weapons.
Veterans groups and members of Congress, including Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA), are demanding to know exactly what happened during the Pentagon's series of secret chemical and biological weapons tests involving military personnel in the 1960s and 1970s.
United States Vice President Mike Pence visited Bryant's Rent-All on Red Mile Road to give compliments to Governor Matt Bevin and remarks about repealing and replacing Obamacare before the end of summer.