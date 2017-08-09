Rising Dem star Moulton grants seal of approval to three House candidates

Rising Democratic star Seth Moulton on Wednesday endorsed three of his party’s House candidates, including a former Marine pilot who made national headlines last week after she announced her campaign in Kentucky.
It was the second wave of endorsements from the Massachusetts congressman, who attracted attention this year after calling for a “new generation” of Democratic leadership after the party lost a special House election in Georgia in June. That declaration helped spark speculation that the lawmaker is considering a bid for the 2020 presidential election.
"The status quo isn't working,” said the 38-year-old Moulton. “We're not going to fix the problems facing American's (sic) today without a fresh perspective and a new approach in Washington.”
“I am proud to endorse this group of new leaders who have shown a clear commitment to service. I am confident that these candidates will put service over self and country over party when they come to DC. I look forward to campaigning for them in the months ahead and serving with them in Congress.”
On Wednesday, Moulton endorsed Dan Feehan in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District, Aaron Scheinberg in West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, and Amy McGrath in Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District.
Each candidate is, like Moulton, a veteran of the armed services. He also endorsed eight veterans in June, during his first series of endorsements.
McGrath drew national attention last week with a video announcing her campaign that relied heavily on her military background and reasons for running for Congress.
Moulton’s endorsements are in keeping with the Democratic Party’s recruitment strategy this election cycle, which has focused heavily on recruiting military veterans with bipartisan credentials. The party needs to win a net of 24 seats in 2018 to win a majority of the House.
Alex Roarty: 202-383-6173, @Alex_Roarty
Comments