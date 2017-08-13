Kentucky State Parks cashing in on solar eclipse

Kentucky state resort parks are cashing in on the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse.
The state expects to take in more than $250,000 in additional revenue by increasing lodging rates at six resort parks in Western Kentucky — Kentucky Dam Village near Gilbertsville, Kenlake near Hardin, Lake Barkley near Cadiz, Pennyrile Forest near Dawson Springs, Barren River near Lucas and Rough River near Falls of Rough. Kentucky has 17 resort parks.
The state Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, which oversees the state parks, noted in information provided at the Lexington Herald-Leader’s request that the parks will also incur more costs than usual as staff work long hours to handle crowds, serve food and provide security.
The Hopkinsville area is the point of greatest eclipse, and depending on the weather, could offer the best view of the phenomenon.
The average daily rate for lodge rooms at the six resort parks in the days leading up to the eclipse is $168, up from $86 for the same Friday-through-Tuesday period last year.
For cottages at the parks, the average daily rate is $227 this year, compared to $149 last year.
There are no rooms available on Sunday night at any of the six resorts. Some rooms remain available for the weekend and Monday night.
Tourism officials said the state can change lodging rates at state resort parks at any time for any reason.
Jack Brammer: (502) 227-1198, @BGPolitics
Comments