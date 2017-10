More Videos

1:19 Auditor: Former county official made 'numerous improper payments to herself'

0:56 Rand Paul suggests way to pay college athletes

0:42 Rand Paul talks about how his close call with a gunman changed him

1:59 White House: ‘Premature’ to talk about gun laws after Vegas shooting

1:13 Gov. Bevin promotes 'Bring Your Bible to School Day'

2:02 Sen. Reggie Thomas campaign video: There’s a lot here you can’t see from an airplane

1:52 Bevin: 'We have a remarkable number of people who have no business being judges'

0:55 Beshear warns Bevin that budget cuts may violate law

0:57 Where you will and won't eventually need a REAL ID to gain entry

0:56 It's 'highly unlikely' lawmakers will touch retirees' COLAs, Hoover says

1:15 Kentucky license plates might get overhaul in 2019